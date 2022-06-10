York man charged with six felonies, involving meth, weapons and obstruction

YORK – Braden Galvan, 24, of York, has been charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor in York County District Court, which involve alleged possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, use of a deadly weapon and trying to obstruct law enforcement officers.

One of the charges against Galvan is a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon convicted.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department asked for assistance as he saw Galvan at a trailer park in York. The deputy knew there was an active warrant for Galvan, out of Hall County.

Deputies went to the residence and knocked on the door, according to court documents. However, it is alleged that Galvan shut the door when he saw the deputies and locked it. They attempted to force entry into the trailer, but could not get in.

A few minutes later, the homeowner arrived and said he would unlock the door. They said Galvan barricaded himself in a bedroom and they gave him commands to exit the bedroom with his hands up. They say he refused to follow the commands. Meanwhile, dispatchers confirmed Galvan’s warrants in Hall County.

Eventually, Galvan came out and he was arrested. Deputies say that while searching his person, they found a pair of brass knuckles in his pants. They said he is a convicted felon and therefore is not allowed to possess any weapons.

They said in the affidavit that “due to Galvan being irritable, paranoid, constantly moving around and having dilated pupils,” they believed him to be under the influence of methamphetamine. They alleged he told them he had used meth a few hours before being placed under arrest.

They said he gave consent to search the residence and in his bedroom they found a clear container containing 11 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with a digital scale that had methamphetamine residue on it.

It is noted that Galvan has an extensive criminal history, which includes theft by receiving stolen property (Hall County, 2017), witness tampering (Hall County, 2017), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Hall County, 2017 and 2019), and theft by unlawful taking (Hall County, 2021). He was also in prison on two separate occasions.

In this new case, he has been charged with possession of 11 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; obstruction of a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and being a habitual criminal.

Galvan’s arraignment was held in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A jury trial has been set for late fall.