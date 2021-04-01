York man charged with six felonies for allegedly giving marijuana products to minors

YORK – A 35-year-old York man has been officially charged with six felonies on allegations that he provided marijuana products for minors in his home.

According to court documents, the case against Steven Zucco has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

He has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; three counts of committing child abuse intentionally, all Class 3A felonies; and terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony.

The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.

The woman reported that while at the hospital, it was discovered THC was in the girl’s system. She said her daughter told her it was from THC wax provided to her by Zucco.

The officer indicates in the affidavit that he spoke with the girl who alleged that Zucco told her “multiple times to not tell anyone what had happened or their names. He told her that if she did, he would hurt her. She said this made her feel scared.”