York man charged with six counts of felony terroristic threats

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York has been formally charged with five counts of felony terroristic threats.

Each count is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

The case has been bound over to District Court, as Dickerson waived his preliminary hearing. Arraignment proceedings in District Court are pending.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatch to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies allegedly saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.

The affidavit says Dickerson was heard by a deputy telling someone on his cell phone that he was “going to come back to the house with a 9 mil when he gets out.”