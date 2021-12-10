York man charged with possession of meth

YORK – Joshua Shaw, 21, of York, has been formally charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance after being allegedly caught with methamphetamine.
His case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol in the middle of the night on North Lincoln Avenue in the area of West Seventh Street when he saw a pickup with a broken driver’s side taillight lens.
A traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy says in the court affidavit he could smell burned marijuana when he spoke with Shaw, who was the driver of the vehicle. The deputy said Shaw was also smoking a joint as he was speaking with him.
During a search of his person, the deputy found a drink lid with a yellow substance consistent with a form of concentrated cannabis. In the same pouch in Shaw’s sweatshirt, the deputy says he found a container with a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing .6 grams.
The deputy says Shaw was impaired due to drug use and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.
During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found three containers of concentrated cannabis, a glass methamphetamine pipe, five different marijuana pipes, a marijuana grinder and a bag containing 1.6 grams of marijuana.
While being booked into the county jail, corrections officers allegedly found Clonazepam, a Schedule 4 substance, in his wallet, for which he did not have a prescription.
Shaw has been charged with two Class 4 felonies which carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.