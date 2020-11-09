York man charged with more felonies after being sent to jail for meth

YORK – David A. Burling, 51, of York, has been charged with two more felonies just a little over a month after being sent to jail for possession of meth.

Burling was scheduled to be sentenced in late August for possession of methamphetamine.

However, he did not appear for sentencing.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at that point.

Then, in early September, two York Police officers were in the middle of an investigation when they asked a man to hold a door open for them at a facility at 215 N. Lincoln Ave.

In the officer’s affidavit, filed with the court, he says, “when we approached the door, the male attempted to cover his face with his arm, I thought this was odd. When I looked at him to thank him, I recognized the man from photographs on the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information Center as David Burling. I knew he had an active warrant for his arrest out of York County for possession of a controlled substance. I immediately placed David in handcuffs as he is known to be a flight risk. I requested dispatch confirm the warrant and it was confirmed along with a second warrant out of York County for felony failure to appear.”