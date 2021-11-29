York man charged with meth possession during stolen vehicle investigation

YORK – Cody Brouillette, 27, of York who has also been listed in court documents as a transient, has been formally charged with methamphetamine possession after being allegedly caught with the drug during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when officers with the York Police Department were investigating a trespassing and stolen vehicle incident in York. Also involved in the investigation was a sergeant from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, as the vehicle had been stolen from Polk County.

According to court documents, it was determined that Brouillette was a person of interest and officers began to look for him, regarding the stolen pickup/trespassing situation.

They were eventually informed that an active warrant for Brouillette’s arrest has been issued in Polk County.

Later, they found him walking south on Lincoln Avenue. He was taken into custody and searched, prior to being placed in the patrol car. During the search, he was asked if he had anything illegal on him, according to court documents, and he said he had a dope pipe. In his right front interior pocket, officers said they found a glass vial with a white residue which tested positive for methamphetamine.

A jury trial has been set for March 22, 2022.