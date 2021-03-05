York man charged with meth possession after altercation

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, of York was arrested after a late night altercation and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 4 felony.

The case against Camacho has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

This case began when York Police officers were dispatched to a residence in York at 3:45 a.m., upon the call of a woman who said Camacho had assaulted her husband.

When officers arrived, according to an affidavit filed with the York County Court, they found Camacho being confronted by the man who had been allegedly assaulted.

The arresting officer says in his report to the court that he was aware two weeks earlier, a sergeant with the police department had already warned Camacho that he was not supposed to be at this particular address – and if he was found to be, he would be arrested.

The man who was allegedly assaulted by Camacho said Camacho had awakened him and when confronted, Camacho shoved him to the floor. The man said he was not injured and did not want to file charges.

The officer says Camacho protested as he was being arrested.