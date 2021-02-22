York man charged with making terroristic threats

YORK – Cade A. Drummond, 21, of York, has been formally charged with one felony count alleging that he made terroristic threats.

He waived his preliminary hearing in county court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

According to court documents, police officers were dispatched to a residential facility at the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue at around midnight. They had contact with a woman who said Drummond had been staying with her since he was released from the Lancaster County Jail and he had been very disrespectful to her, so she asked him to leave.

The officers said she told them he grabbed her shoulder and caused pain.

Then, he later threatened her by allegedly saying he “would shoot her and any of her friends that would mess with him,” according to the probable cause document filed with the court. The woman said she knew Drummond had a gun, but she didn’t know if it was real or not. “She thought Cade was serious and feared for her safety.”