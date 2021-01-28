York man charged with flight to avoid arrest

YORK – Michael S. Church, 32, of York has been charged with felony flight to avoid arrest and the case has been bound over to District Court.

A preliminary hearing was held in York County Court and it was determined that there was probable cause to bind it over.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

According to court documents, Church fled from York Police officers in the area of West Nobes Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

The citation indicates it alleged that Church drove a Ford Focus at speeds around 100 mph in the 55 mph zone as he fled from police, he drove on the shoulder, drove left of center and violated a traffic signal.

The citation also indicates that Church did not have an operator’s license at the time.

And the court documents indicate that Church refused to sign his citation.

He is now facing a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision (should incarceration take place) and/or a $10,000 fine.