York man charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has been formally charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while allegedly knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

Mulinix waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending before Judge James Stecker.