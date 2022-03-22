 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

York man charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has been formally charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while allegedly knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

Mulinix waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending before Judge James Stecker.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drought expands across Nebraska

Drought expands across Nebraska

Nearly 47% of the state is now in severe drought or worse, up from about 38% a week ago. That includes a small portion of central Nebraska that's in extreme drought, including nearly all of Greeley County.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Eiffel Tower-sized tower stands in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News