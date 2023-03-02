YORK – Michael K. Ealy, 30, of York, has been charged with four felonies related to drug dealing and possessing illegal weapons.

He was arrested after a search warrant was served by the York County Sheriff’s Department at his residence, at York Mobile Plaza.

According to court documents, the following items were located during the search of his home:

• Six ounces of raw marijuana;

• Two ounces of concentrated THC wax;

• 13 pills identified as Trazadone Hydrochloride;

• Two THC “nectar collectors;”

• One marijuana pipe;

• One marijuana bong;

• One marijuana grinder;

• Two digital scales;

• One hunting knife with a blade measuring over 3 ½ inches;

• One .44 caliber revolver;

• One smart phone

Court documents indicate “both deadly weapons were located within the living room in close proximity to the controlled substances.”

It was also noted that a children’s playground was within a short distance from Ealy’s residence.

Court documents also indicate his criminal history includes charges and convictions relating to the possession and cultivation of marijuana. There is also a warrant for his arrest out of Escambia County, Florida.

He has been formally charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

This past week, Ealy pleaded not guilty and a jury trial was set for the summer, in York County District Court.