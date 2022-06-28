York man charged with felonies associated with meth dealing

YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), has been charged with seven felonies in a case where he is accused of possessing and dealing a large amount of meth in the vicinity of a daycare in York, while also possessing a deadly weapon.

His arraignment has been set for July.

According to court documents, local law enforcement was dispatched on the report of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 and that the driver had entered York’s city limits.

An officer with the York Police Department saw the vehicle in question in the area of East Second Street and Lincoln Ave. The officer saw the vehicle cross the center lane and a traffic stop was initiated in the area of Third and Grant Avenue.

Sandage was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, James Anthes, gave consent to search after admitting he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket.

Court documents indicate Sandage consented to a search of his person, during which the officer found a bag and a knife. Dispatch told the officer Sandage is a felon and is considered dangerous, so the officer placed him in handcuffs.

In the bag, the officer says there were seven individually packed bags containing methamphetamine. All totaled, the officer said there were 24 grams of methamphetamine.

Sandage was charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; delivery of a controlled substance near a school (daycare), a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal.

Court documents indicate Sandage was earlier convicted of a Class 2C felony in Carter County, Missouri.