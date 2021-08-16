 Skip to main content
York man charged with failing to properly report as sex offender
York man charged with failing to properly report as sex offender

Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Lloyd Leach, 47, of York, has been charged with a Class 2A felony as it is alleged he failed to properly report as a registered sex offender.

Court documents indicate Leach is required to register for 25 years.

In 2001, he was convicted of attempted first degree sexual assault in Thayer County.

It is alleged that Leach did not properly verify his information regarding residence, vehicle or phone number.

It is also noted in court documents that Leach has a further criminal history. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, in Oklahoma, he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. He also has had several arrests for possession of a controlled substance. He also has had a bench warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on one of his failure to register charges.

The charge of sex offender registration act violation has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

