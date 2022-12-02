York man charged with drug-related felonies

YORK – Gary Matlock, 54, of York, has been charged with three drug-related felonies and this week he pleaded not guilty to all of them in York County District Court.

Matlock was arrested in early November after a traffic stop conducted by an officer with the York Police Department, in a business parking lot in York.

According to court documents, during a consensual search of Matlock’s person, the officer allegedly found a bag with raw marijuana and a pipe inside, as well as a “large quantity of narcotic sale baggies full of marijuana.” During a search of Matlock’s van, officers allegedly found two more containers full of marijuana packaged for sale.

Court documents say the officer had earlier observed Matlock at a local trailer court and asked if he was dealing, with Matlock saying he had “only delivered the marijuana.”

When Matlock was being booked at the county jail, officers allegedly found LSD in his wallet as well.

During conversations with Matlock, officers say he told them he had an illegal prescription drug in his residence and marijuana inside his garage. A search warrant was conducted at Matlock’s residence, on West Eighth Street. During the execution of that warrant, according to court documents, “an exceptionally large quantity of bags commonly used in the distribution of marijuana was located along with several containers labeled to contain marijuana as well as the presence of stems which is indicative of processing marijuana for sale.”

Matlock has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and possession of between one ounce and one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Following his not guilty plea, a jury trial was scheduled for late February.