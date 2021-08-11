York man charged with drug dealing near elementary school

YORK – Micah T. Ketcham, 26, of York has been formally charged with three felonies, one of which is an accusation that he was dealing methamphetamine and concentrated THC near an elementary school in York.

He has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a school, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol and initiated a traffic stop because Ketcham was driving in the dark without his lights on. The officer said when he asked for Ketcham’s driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Ketcham said he could not produce those because he had recently been charged with DUI and had left his temporary license at home.

According to court documents, the officer was informed by dispatch that Ketcham’s had a revoked driver’s license. He was then arrested.