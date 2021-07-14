York man charged with dealing drugs near park, community center

YORK – Troy Kuester, 49, whose status is listed as being homeless in York County, has been charged with three felonies – one of them being an accusation of dealing methamphetamine near a park and a community center in Bradshaw.

A preliminary hearing was held in York County Court, with probable cause being found and the case was bound over to District Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, in Bradshaw, when he saw a vehicle on West Fulton Street. The deputy saw a man exit the vehicle who was identified as a registered sex offender who did not register the vehicle or his residence with the state’s sex registry and local law enforcement.

Based on that information, the deputy and a lieutenant with the sheriff’s department conducted a sex offender registry compliance check. When they arrived, they saw a man rummaging through the interior of the vehicle with a flashlight. The man was identified as Kuester, not the original man the deputy saw.

The affidavit says the sheriff’s deputy was aware that Kuester has a history of methamphetamine-related charges – and the deputy said in his affidavit that Kuester had slurred speech.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}