YORK – Robert Mattson, Sr., 46, of York, has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse as well as one count of methamphetamine possession.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court this week and he pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

According to court documents, the case began when a probation officer asked the York Police Department to assist with a probation search at a residence in York. The probation officer advised Johnson had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine during his recent drug tests, investigators said.

When officers arrived, according to the affidavit, they were told he wasn’t there, but when they called his cell phone they could hear it ringing inside the apartment. They were granted consent to search and found Mattson hiding in a closet.

According to court documents, they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue lying on a bed beside a torch lighter. They also allegedly found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in a drawer beside the bed and in the same draw was a bottle labeled “Children’s Ibuprofen” that contained broken glass and methamphetamine residue. The officer also allege they found on a couch where a child had been sleeping a ripped plastic narcotics sale baggie that contained a white residue that tested positive as methamphetamine.

The affidavit says, “The apartment was observed to be very dirty with trash, dirty diapers, dirty clothes and items strewn about. (A child) was observed to be sleeping on an uncovered urine-soaked mattress with various stains of unknown origin that was lying on top of a pile of clothes. (Another child) was sleeping on a urine-soaked mattress inside a crib. All of the children were observed to be dirty and smelling and did not appear to have bathed in the recent past. The methamphetamine was located in areas that were all within easy access of the juvenile children.”

A jury trial was set for late July.