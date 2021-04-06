York man charged with 10 felonies regarding weapons, imprisonment, racketeering, terroristic threats

YORK – Cody Scalf, 32, of York, has been charged with 10 felonies in a case involving deadly weapons, racketeering, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and drug offenses.
The case against Scalf has been bound over to District Court, where arraignment proceedings are pending.
Scalf waived his preliminary hearing in county court.
This case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were informed by dispatch that a person was being held against his will.
The person -- who was allegedly being held against his will -- told dispatch the suspect (Scalf) wanted him to pay him $190 or Scalf “was going to take a vehicle from a property.”
The troopers were given a description of a possible vehicle that they were in, which they saw in Bradshaw.
A traffic stop was initiated and all the parties inside the vehicle were removed.
They say that when Scalf was pulled from the vehicle, they found a knife and brass knuckles in his front pocket. They also found on him a license bearing a different name and he would not verbally give them his name.
One of the people in the vehicle gave consent to search and during the search the troopers allegedly found three grams of methamphetamine, two scales with methamphetamine residue and drug paraphernalia, in the bed of the pickup.
Troopers spoke with a man who had been in the vehicle and he said “he was scared for his life and that Scalf threatened to “burn down his parents’ house if he was not paid and if police showed up at the house,” according to court documents.
Scalf has been charged with the following:
• Count 1: Delivery of an exceptionally hazardous controlled substance, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison
• Count 2: Possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision
• Count 3: Possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision
• Count 4: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision
• Count 5: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision
• Count 6: Racketeering, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision
• Count 7: False imprisonment, first degree, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision
• Count 8: Terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision
• Count 9: Terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision
• Count 10: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision