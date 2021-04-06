York man charged with 10 felonies regarding weapons, imprisonment, racketeering, terroristic threats

YORK – Cody Scalf, 32, of York, has been charged with 10 felonies in a case involving deadly weapons, racketeering, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and drug offenses.

The case against Scalf has been bound over to District Court, where arraignment proceedings are pending.

Scalf waived his preliminary hearing in county court.

This case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were informed by dispatch that a person was being held against his will.

The person -- who was allegedly being held against his will -- told dispatch the suspect (Scalf) wanted him to pay him $190 or Scalf “was going to take a vehicle from a property.”

The troopers were given a description of a possible vehicle that they were in, which they saw in Bradshaw.

A traffic stop was initiated and all the parties inside the vehicle were removed.

They say that when Scalf was pulled from the vehicle, they found a knife and brass knuckles in his front pocket. They also found on him a license bearing a different name and he would not verbally give them his name.