York man charged in deadly weapon, drug case

According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.

Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe wrapped in a handkerchief in the driver’s seat and in the back seat they found five containers of marijuana with three black bags containing several drug-related items. The deputies said, according to court documents, the items included several plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, three tooter straws used for methamphetamine, a small glass jar with methamphetamine residue, another glass methamphetamine smoking pipe, two digital scales with drug residue, three marijuana smoking pipes, one marijuana blunt, two rubber containers of THC wax, one metal marijuana grinder, one THC vape pen, a plastic bag with Xanax pills, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and a large bowie knife in a sheath with a 9.5-inch blade.