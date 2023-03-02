YORK – Tristan Busler, 22, of York, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, a Class 3A felony, and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor, in a case involving a hit and run incident in the area of the York interchange.

It was reported that a woman, a minor driver and two minor children, had been traveling near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and David Drive when they saw a vehicle approaching theirs from the rear at a high rate of speed. It was reported that they knew the other vehicle was being driven by Busler and they moved into the right lane to allow the Busler vehicle to pass.

They reported to York police officers that Busler allegedly swerved to the right and then hit their left rear bumper which caused their vehicle to spin out of control. Their vehicle traveled across both lanes of traffic, entered the median and struck a telephone pole that was lying in the center of the median. This caused the vehicle to become wedged on top of the telephone pole.

Also, during the incident, the adult passenger hit her head, “causing her to begin having a seizure. She was transported by York Fire and Rescue to York General Hospital where she was admitted. It was later determined that she had suffered a concussion as a result of the accident.”

All the occupants of the damaged vehicle reported that the suspect, Busler, fled the area. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle or Busler. But later that night, YPD officers performed an unrelated traffic stop and the passenger was identified as Busler.

Busler was asked about the situation – court documents indicate he at first told a YPD sergeant he had no knowledge of the accident and he did not know where his car was currently located. It is also alleged he provided several stories about where his vehicle was – saying once it was at a shop in Beaver Crossing, then was with his grandparents and then was with his parents in Columbus.

Eventually, Busler told the investigating officers he had struck the other vehicle and “admitted he had been drinking alcohol at the time. He said he ‘drifted’ to the right, his right front fender hit the other car, causing them to lose control.” He also allegedly told officers the other car “crossed in front of his vehicle, slid 180 degrees around and entered the median. He said he saw the car crash, but fled the area as he had been drinking and was worried he would be in serious trouble. He also advised the officers his car was at his apartment complex in York, parked in a garage to keep it hidden.”

The vehicle was found where Busler said it was and was found to have damage on the right front fender, consistent with the description of the accident.

Busler pleaded not guilty to the two charges, this week in York County District Court, and a jury trial has been scheduled for this summer.

If found guilty of the felony, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.