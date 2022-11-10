 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

York man changes plea in meth case

York County Courthouse

YORK – David Burling, 53, of York, has changed his plea in a case that involving the possession of methamphetamine, on his person, in a holster.

He appeared for a change of plea this past week in York County District Court.

His plea came as part of an agreement with the prosecution. In return for his no contest plea, the charge was amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor instead of a Class 4 felony and a count of driving under suspension was dismissed.

This case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a pickup turn onto Road S from Road 13 and the deputy knew Burling, the driver, had a suspended license and an active warrant out of Lancaster County for possession of a controlled substance. The deputy also says in court documents he saw Burling driving on the shoulder of the road several times.

A traffic stop was initiated, according to court documents and Burling was arrested.

During a search of his person, the deputy found a holster in which were three broken glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue and a plastic tube containing methamphetamine residue as well.

Due to the plea agreement, Burling is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sentencing will be held Jan. 9, 2023.

