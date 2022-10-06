 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court

York man changes plea in flight case

York County Courthouse

YORK – Robert Mattson, 46, of York, has changed his plea in a case involving flight to avoid arrest.

He appeared in York County District Court this week.

Mattson was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw Mattson’s out-of-county vehicle on Road 10 east of Walmart, traveling at a high rate of speed and with fictitious license plates. According to court documents, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually saw it was on East 12th Street, in York, traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The deputy’s affidavit says he saw the vehicle nearly wreck as it was turned onto Road N where it entered the ditch and then go back on the road, still at a high rate of speed. The deputy says he clocked the vehicle at 106 mph in a 50 mph zone and began pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on East Nobes Road and Mattson was arrested.

It was noted in court documents that Mattson has “an extensive Nebraska criminal history dating back to 1996 and he is a Nebraska convicted felon. He has served time in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services four separate times for several felony convictions.”

He was initially charged with a Class 4 felony which was amended to attempted operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest to the amended charges, as part of a plea agreement.

He will be sentenced later this year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

