YORK – Gary Matlock, 54, of York, has changed his plea in a case involving three drug-related felonies.

Matlock was arrested in early November after a traffic stop conducted by an officer with the York Police Department, in a business parking lot in York.

According to court documents, during a consensual search of Matlock’s person, the officer found a bag with raw marijuana and a pipe inside, as well as a “large quantity of narcotic sale baggies full of marijuana.” During a search of Matlock’s van, officers found two more containers full of marijuana packaged for sale.

Court documents say the officer had earlier observed Matlock at a local trailer court and asked if he was dealing, with Matlock saying he had “only delivered the marijuana.”

When Matlock was being booked at the county jail, officers found LSD in his wallet as well.

During conversations with Matlock, officers say he told them he had an illegal prescription drug in his residence and marijuana inside his garage. A search warrant was conducted at Matlock’s residence, on West Eighth Street. During the execution of that warrant, according to court documents, “an exceptionally large quantity of bags commonly used in the distribution of marijuana was located along with several containers labeled to contain marijuana as well as the presence of stems which is indicative of processing marijuana for sale.”

Matlock was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and possession of between one ounce and one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Those were amended to possession of more than one pound of mariuana, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), a Class 4 felony. Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Matlock entered pleas of no contest for each count.

Sentencing has been set for July 10.