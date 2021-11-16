 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York man changes his plea in case involving running from law enforcement
0 comments
top story

York man changes his plea in case involving running from law enforcement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – This past week, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 40, of York, appeared before Judge James Stecker in a case involving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation/impoundment and willful reckless driving.

Hoffman is accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies as they were initiating a traffic stop on Highway 34, in the vicinity of Road Q, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was noted during earlier court proceedings by York County Attorney John Lyons that this crime was “dangerous, it put law enforcement officers and the community in danger. It was also committed while his driver’s license was revoked. He is also currently serving a sanction on an alleged probation violation.”

Hoffman pleaded guilty to all three charges, which includes a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. The other two charges are misdemeanors.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News