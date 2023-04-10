LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a York man after a pursuit in Lincoln early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Monday, NSP received information that a vehicle had fled an attempted traffic stop with the Lincoln Police Department. The vehicle was reportedly stolen. A short time later, a trooper observed the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, as it was speeding on Waverly Road near Highway 77, north of Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Highway 77 toward Lincoln. The driver then turned eastbound on Fletcher at which time a trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention. The driver was able to regain control of the vehicle and continued fleeing, striking another trooper’s patrol unit in the process. The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 77 and troopers continued the pursuit.

The vehicle turned eastbound on Havelock Avenue and eventually turned northbound on 70th Street. At the intersection of 70th and Burlington Avenue, a trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Robert Allen, 37, of York, was arrested for willful reckless driving, assault on a peace officer, flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and driving with a revoked license. The passenger, Angel Hauschild, 27, of Shelton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department assisted in the incident. No officers were injured.