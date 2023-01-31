York man arraigned on weapons and drugs charges

YORK – Michael Cook, 40, of York, has been arraigned on three felony charges related to an illegal weapon and the possession of methamphetamine.

He appeared in York County District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.

The case began when officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol and initiated a traffic stop because of violations.

In the affidavit the officers filed with the court, they say the driver – Brian R. Wilson, who they knew from prior contact – exited the vehicle and begin walking toward them, saying he was confused about why he was stopped.

Cook and Mary Boyles were identified as the passengers of the vehicle. Officers were advised Wilson had a revoked license from California and no license in Nebraska; Boyle’s license was suspended in Nebraska, she had a history of narcotic violations and was flagged as dangerous; and Cook had a narcotics history, was a felony and was also flagged as dangerous.

Court documents indicate Cook disclosed he had a knife concealed in his pocket which the officers retrieved.

Wilson denied consent to search the vehicle, but the officers told him they were aware there was methamphetamine inside it because he had just purchased it from a trailer house he’d left prior to the traffic stop. Wilson allegedly admitted that yes, there was methamphetamine in the car. But suddenly, he changed his mind, acting surprised and in an “exasperated voice told (officers) there was no methamphetamine in the vehicle and he does not do drugs and never has.”

Because Cook was on probation, a probation search was requested of the vehicle. Officers found two bags containing seven grams of methamphetamine.

Cook has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

A jury trial has been set for late May.