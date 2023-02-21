YORK – Cole Weldon, 28, of York, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault of a police officer, obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court this past week, before Judge James Stecker.

A trial in the matter has been set for late May.

According to court documents, the case began when police officers received a call for service regarding a disturbance in an apartment building on East Second Street. The officers’ affidavit alleges Weldon was intoxicated when they arrived and while they could not understand most of his words, they did understand he allegedly threatened to assault them.

It was noted that Weldon was talking to people who were not physically there, as well. It was noted his actions had caused messes in the residence.

Because the peace of a person in that apartment was being disturbed and upon the request of the person who lived there, officers began to place Weldon into handcuffs but he was allegedly resistant, according to court documents.

He was taken to the York County Jail where his blood alcohol level was determined to be .372 (.08 is the legal limit for driving purposes). According to court documents, corrections officers advised he had to be medically cleared before they could book him. He was transported to York General Hospital and while officers were attempting to place him in a chair (according to court documents), he continued to allegedly be resistant. It is also alleged he smashed an officer’s wrist into a metal rod attached to the chair.

After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the jail.

He has been formally charged with a Class 3A felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor and a Class 3 misdemeanor.