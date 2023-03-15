YORK – Michael Church, 34, of York, has pleaded not guilty to possession of an illegal gun, making terroristic threats and third degree assault.

He has been formally charged with three felonies in York County District Court. His arraignment was held this past week before Judge James Stecker.

The case began in early morning hours when the York Police Department received a call for service regarding a disturbance in the 1600 Block of North Iowa Avenue. Initially, it was Church himself who said a woman stole his car keys, pulled a gun on him and tried stealing his medications, according to court documents.

While York officers spoke with both parties, the woman provided a video of Church walking into the room, holding a firearm in his right hand asking if she “wanted to (mess) with him” multiple times before slapping the phone out of her hand.

The officers found a black semi-automatic Springfield pistol with the magazine removed and lying to the side, with one round of ammunition lying on the bed which was ejected from the chamber when the firearm was cleared.

Church was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because he was previously convicted of a felony in 2021 in York County. This is a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.

He has also been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison, and third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in prison.

A jury trial has been set for late July.