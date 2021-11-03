 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York man arraigned on 15 charges, six being felony terroristic threats
0 comments
top story

York man arraigned on 15 charges, six being felony terroristic threats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York has been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which are felony terroristic threats.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the six terroristic threats charges (all Class 3A felonies), as well as resisting an officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor; driving under the influence, first offense, a misdemeanor; and refusal to submit to a test, also a misdemeanor.

Each felony count carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies (upon arrival) allegedly saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.

The affidavit says Dickerson was heard by a deputy telling someone on his cell phone that he was “going to come back to the house with a 9 mil when he gets out.”

The reporting deputy also said a corrections officer at the jail heard Dickerson allegedly say he was going to kill a woman.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late February.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a trio of polar bears enjoy a much-needed snow day at the San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News