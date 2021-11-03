York man arraigned on 15 charges, six being felony terroristic threats

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York has been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which are felony terroristic threats.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the six terroristic threats charges (all Class 3A felonies), as well as resisting an officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor; driving under the influence, first offense, a misdemeanor; and refusal to submit to a test, also a misdemeanor.

Each felony count carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies (upon arrival) allegedly saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.