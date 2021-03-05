York man accused of vehicle theft and flight to avoid arrest

YORK – Austin E. Renschler, 28, of York, has been formally charged with vehicle theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

A lieutenant with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on routine patrol, westbound on County Road 12, when he passed a vehicle bearing 10-County license plates.

Because the vehicle did not seem to fit in that remote area of the county, the lieutenant turned around to get the complete license plate information and caught up to the vehicle in the area of Road S and Road 12 where he saw it was pulled over to the side of the road.

The lieutenant says, in court document, that he saw a man on a phone, who then turned around and looked at him through the back window of the vehicle.

“The driver then put the vehicle in gear and sped off, eastbound on Road 12,” the lieutenant’s report says. “It violated the stop sign at Road S and sped up to approximately 70 mph in the 50 mph zone.”

The lieutenant called in the plate number and then remembered that the York Police Department had a report of a gas drive-off earlier in the evening and the description matched the vehicle he was following.