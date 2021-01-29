 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York man accused of using deadly weapon to commit felony, assault, threats
0 comments

York man accused of using deadly weapon to commit felony, assault, threats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – Brandon Zahnes, aka Brandon Zehner, 18, of York, has been charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second degree assault and three counts of felony terroristic threats.

He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

It is alleged that the defendant threatened to shoot/kill a woman and two others. He is also accused of beating a male youth with a guitar and making more threats.

Responding to that scene were officers with the York Police Department as the situation occurred on Elmer Avenue in York.

Zahnes has been charged with a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony, and three Class 3A felonies.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News