York man accused of using deadly weapon to commit felony, assault, threats

YORK – Brandon Zahnes, aka Brandon Zehner, 18, of York, has been charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second degree assault and three counts of felony terroristic threats.

He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

It is alleged that the defendant threatened to shoot/kill a woman and two others. He is also accused of beating a male youth with a guitar and making more threats.

Responding to that scene were officers with the York Police Department as the situation occurred on Elmer Avenue in York.

Zahnes has been charged with a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony, and three Class 3A felonies.