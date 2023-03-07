YORK – Charles Joseph, 54, of York, was charged late last year with two counts of terroristic threats and resisting arrest after repeatedly calling 911, threatening dispatchers and officers. Now he is accused of six new counts, unrelated to the first case, involving the alleged assault of officers, more terroristic threats, abuse of a vulnerable adult, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and obstructing a police officer.

Joseph’s trial in the first case had already been set for late spring. In this case, he is accused of non-stop calling the emergency communications center, reporting that his cell phone would not work and he demanded law enforcement fix his phone. He also allegedly told dispatchers he was going to “kick her a**” and “if he did not get what he wanted, he was going to kill people,” according to court documents.

Officers went to his apartment in the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue with the intention of arresting him for terroristic threats. It is alleged Joseph began pushing back from the cruiser, refusing to go inside and struggling with officers. It is also alleged that while at the York County Jail, Joseph continued to make threats against the officers and jail staff, saying he had “family in Hells Angels and was going to have them take (the officers) out.”

In the first case, Joseph has pleaded not guilty.

In the second case, he is charged with six counts – three felonies and three misdemeanors. It is alleged he assaulted two police officers. No other details about this new case are yet available in court records.

This past week, Joseph asked for and was granted permission to be transported from the jail by sheriff’s deputies for a medical procedure during which he will be guarded at all times.

Also this past week, in York County District Court, he asked for and was granted court-appointed counsel.