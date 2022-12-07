York man accused of threatening police, repeatedly calling 911

YORK – Charles Joseph, 54, of York, has been accused of terroristic threats after repeatedly calling 911, demanding that law enforcement fix his malfunctioning cell phone.

This case began in the early morning hours when York County Emergency Communications contacted the York Police Department about Joseph.

According to court documents, dispatchers said Joseph called 911 and made several threats, saying “he was upset that his cellular phone would not call out and demanded that law enforcement fix it.”

Police officers made contact with Joseph at his apartment. In court documents, the officers said “Joseph appeared to be very intoxicated but said everything was fine now and he was going to stop calling 911.”

The officers left.

As soon as they returned to their patrol vehicles, they were again contacted by dispatch.

Dispatchers said Joseph again called 911 several times, continuing to make threats against the dispatchers and telling one he was going to come down to dispatch and “kick her a**.” The dispatcher also said Joseph told her if “he did not get what he wanted, he was going to kill people.”

According to court documents, the officers again made contact with Joseph, who told them he was fine and not a threat to himself or others. The officers said they would give him one more chance, but if he continued to make threats, they would place him under arrest. The officers said he stopped calling for a short time, but they were once again contacted by dispatch who said he had started calling again and making threats.

When the officers returned to his apartment, he initially refused to open the door, court documents indicate. After several minutes he finally opened the door.

He was handcuffed and officers indicate in the affidavit that he fought back against them as they tried to secure him in the cruiser. They had to physically lift him up and place him inside the police vehicle.

It is also alleged in court documents that Joseph continued to make threats against officers and staff at the jail, “informing us he has family and friends in the Hells Angels and he was going to have them take us out, as well as several other threats. Joseph also informed me that once he gets out of jail, he is going to make up lies stating that I sexually assaulted him, beat him and anything else he could lie about so he could sue the police department.” This continued until he was secured in his cell, the affidavit says.

Joseph’s arraignment was held in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies; and restating arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

A jury trial has been scheduled for early 2023.