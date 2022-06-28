York man accused of strangulation

YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving strangulation.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit filed by an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported he put her in a choke-hold, to the point she lost consciousness. When she was allegedly assaulted, they were on a staircase and she said she fell down the stairs after losing consciousness. She said she sought treatment for her injuries, but per his orders lied about the nature of what had happened to her.

She also said there was a second incident during which he applied pressure to her neck and she struggled to breathe, but she was able to escape his hold before she lost consciousness.

Furthermore, it is alleged that a third situation occurred during which she said he put his right hand around her neck and applied pressure. According to court documents, the woman said she was able to escape before she lost consciousness.

Court documents indicate the woman said a fourth incident occurred in which he grabbed her by the throat and forced her into a bathroom where he allegedly slammed her back against the doorframe and pushed her to the ground. The woman said he ultimately let her go because he realized he cut his hand when he punched a diffuser lamp prior to allegedly attacking her.

Court documents indicate a fifth situation in which he allegedly “forcefully restricted her airway and slammed her head against the cupboards behind her. She then lost consciousness and when she came to, he was holding her on the ground by her neck with his left hand and striking her in the face with his right fist.”

The investigating deputy says in the court affidavit the woman provided text messages and photographs that were consistent with her account of events. It was also noted local law enforcement has had contact with Sova in the past.

The charge against Sova is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

A jury trial has been set for late October.