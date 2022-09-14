York man accused of strangling, assaulting, terrorizing woman

YORK – Leland Ward II, 31, of York, is accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and terrorizing a York woman.

Formal charges have been filed against Ward and his arraignment hearings have been held in York County District Court.

He was arrested by the York Police Department, when the cases began.

Ward has been charged in two separate cases.

In one case, Ward has been charged with two counts of assault by strangulation, both Class 3A felonies, and making terroristic threats, also a Class 3A felony. There are no details about the allegations in court documents.

For each of the three counts, Ward is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.

He has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

In the second case, he is accused of attempt of a Class 1D felony, a Class 2 felony; two counts of first degree assault, which are Class 2 felonies; first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony; assault by strangulation, a Class 2 felony; and terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.

In the second case, a York Police officer indicates the alleged victim was distraught, having troubles talking and swallowing, when she arrived at the police station. She said she had been repeatedly strangled by Burke and she had had difficulty breathing. She said she feared for her life and he had threatened to kill her.

The officer said in court documents she had physical injuries were indicative of someone who had been strangled.

The woman was transported from the police department, by ambulance, to York General hospital.

Meanwhile, officers arrested Ward at his apartment on West Eighth Street.

The police department received information about the victim’s injuries which were very severe and serious.

It is alleged in court documents that he threatened to kill her repeatedly, he sexually assaulted her and at one point, allegedly said to the victim, “he felt like he was meant to be a rapist in life, while grinning.”

The other details of the alleged night-long assault cannot be published due to the graphic nature of the court documents’ information.

Ward has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the second case as well.

A jury trial, in both cases, has been set for Dec. 13, in the York County District Court.