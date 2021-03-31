York man accused of stealing tractor, damaging park and private residence

“I asked Camacho to step out of the vehicle and he did so, but not before dropping an unknown item inside the tractor cab. This item was later determined to be his wallet containing his Nebraska driver’s license,” the officer wrote in his report to the court. “I asked Camacho his name and he told me it was Jay. I told Camacho that I knew his name was Keshawn and he denied it, reiterating that his name was Jay. I escorted Camacho back to my patrol car and instructed him to sit in the back seat while I conducted my investigation. Camacho refused and tightened his body and refused to be placed in the car. Upon the arrival of (a police sergeant), Camacho told (the other officer) his name was Jay Williams. Camacho continued to refuse to sit in my patrol car and pulled his arms away from officers as we tried to secure him. Camacho was eventually placed in the back seat of my patrol unit.”