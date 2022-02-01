York man accused of shooting out car window, assault, false imprisonment

YORK – Bryan Luna-Escalera, 29, of York, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, first degree false imprisonment, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a controlled substance.

This case began when the York Police Department received a report from a York woman that Luna had shot out her car window.

According to court documents, when police officers arrived, they could see that her driver’s side rear window had been shattered and they could see a small hole where the cracks started from.

The woman accused Luna of spraying her with some type of unknown chemical on her clothes. As she was starting to leave, it is alleged Luna “pulled out a large chrome and black .44 mag style revolver and he told her she was going to shoot her car. (The woman) was extremely frightened by the display of the gun. As she continued to attempt to leave, Luna fired a round into Sanchez’s window and she became more fearful as she was unsure if he would attempt to shoot her next. She then left the area as she was fearful for her safety,” according to the affidavit filed with the court.

It was noted the woman had a protection order against Luna.