York man accused of shooting out car window, assault, false imprisonment

YORK – Bryan Luna-Escalera, 29, of York, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, first degree false imprisonment, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a controlled substance.
This case began when the York Police Department received a report from a York woman that Luna had shot out her car window.
According to court documents, when police officers arrived, they could see that her driver’s side rear window had been shattered and they could see a small hole where the cracks started from.
The woman accused Luna of spraying her with some type of unknown chemical on her clothes. As she was starting to leave, it is alleged Luna “pulled out a large chrome and black .44 mag style revolver and he told her she was going to shoot her car. (The woman) was extremely frightened by the display of the gun. As she continued to attempt to leave, Luna fired a round into Sanchez’s window and she became more fearful as she was unsure if he would attempt to shoot her next. She then left the area as she was fearful for her safety,” according to the affidavit filed with the court.
It was noted the woman had a protection order against Luna.
Officers began looking for Luna when they were contacted by the woman who said Luna was behind her in a business parking lot threatening to shoot out her windows on another vehicle she owns. She said she was able to make it inside the business and hide in the bathroom so she could call the police.
When officers arrived at the business, they made sure the scene was secure and according to court documents saw engine coolant pouring from the woman’s vehicle as the “reservoir line had been broken off. Her vehicle did not have a front bumper so this area was freely exposed.”
The woman told them Luna displayed the gun to her again, court documents indicate.
Officers found Luna and placed him under arrest. Deputies say that on the front passenger seat in plain view was the revolver the woman said Luna had displayed. They also found a debit card belonging to the woman in the vehicle and methamphetamine was found on Luna’s person as he was being processed at the jail.
He is now facing three Class 3A felonies and two Class 4 felonies. The case has been bound over to District Court.