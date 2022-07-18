York man accused of selling meth near daycare

YORK – Roberto Schmidt, 29, of York, has formal charges against him in York County District Court in a case involving the alleged sale of methamphetamine near a daycare and the sale of guns to a person who did not have the proper certification.

Schmidt has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a daycare, a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; and two counts of transfer of firearm without certificate, both Class 1 misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentencing of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Court documents indicate the sale of methamphetamine took place within 1,000 feet of the PLAY daycare facility – no exact address is listed.

Schmidt was scheduled for arraignment this past week, in York County District Court, but it was continued to Aug. 8.