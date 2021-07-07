York man accused of post-release non-compliance, in cases involving stolen car, meth and forgery

YORK – Tyler Finley, 26, of York, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing a car and later being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Finley was also given an 18-month prison sentence for first degree forgery and failure to appear, which was handed down in York County.

Between the two cases, he was given 30 months of post-release supervision.

This past week, however, he was summoned to participate in a hearing in York County District Court where Judge James Stecker informed him there are allegations he has not complied with the terms of post-release supervision and the York County Attorney’s office has asked for the post-release supervision to be revoked (which would result in further incarceration).

Regarding the cases from which all this stems:

Finley was found guilty of stealing a car in Osceola, driving it to York, later being found by police and when contacted was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

“He is already in the department of corrections on another case from this county,” said York County Attorney Christopher Johnson. “The state is recommending concurrent sentences, as these two offenses happened on the same day.”