York man accused of possessing meth and obstructing officer

YORK – Frederick Smith, 49, of York, has pleaded not guilty in York County District Court to two charges – one is possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and the second is obstructing a peace officer.

If he is found guilty of the meth possession charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as the charge is a Class 4 felony.

If he is found guilty of the obstruction charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail as the charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This case began in November when deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to York Mobile Plaza upon the report of a disturbance.

The deputy who filed the affidavit with the court wrote that when he arrived, he saw the other deputy talking with a man and a woman in a car. He said he heard the other deputy order the man to keep his hands out of his waistband area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the reporting deputy neared the vehicle, the man exited the vehicle through the passenger door and allegedly had his hands near the front of his waistband. The deputy ordered him to stop reaching in his waistband as they feared he was attempting to produce a weapon.