York man accused of possessing meth and obstructing officer

YORK – Frederick Smith, 49, of York, has pleaded not guilty in York County District Court to two charges – one is possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and the second is obstructing a peace officer.
If he is found guilty of the meth possession charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as the charge is a Class 4 felony.
If he is found guilty of the obstruction charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail as the charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
This case began in November when deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to York Mobile Plaza upon the report of a disturbance.
The deputy who filed the affidavit with the court wrote that when he arrived, he saw the other deputy talking with a man and a woman in a car. He said he heard the other deputy order the man to keep his hands out of his waistband area.
As the reporting deputy neared the vehicle, the man exited the vehicle through the passenger door and allegedly had his hands near the front of his waistband. The deputy ordered him to stop reaching in his waistband as they feared he was attempting to produce a weapon.
According to court documents, the deputy went to grab the man’s arm at which time his hand came up from his waistband and the deputy could see “multiple hypodermic needles” in the man’s right hand. The deputy said he ordered the man to drop the needles.
As the deputy was getting his handcuffs in order to arrest the man, he said the man began reaching into his left waistband area – eventually, the deputy got the man into handcuffs.
The deputy said, in his affidavit with the court, that during a search of the man’s person, deputies found, “two glass methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe, a Ziploc bag of marijuana (weighing five grams). And they recovered the needles that he had earlier dropped.
The deputy said the man identified himself as Frederick Smith “and he admitted using meth through “IV” which means intravenously.
A jury trial has been scheduled for April 27.