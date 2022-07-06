York man accused of meth delivery near Miller Park

YORK – Steven Lane, 56, of York, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a search warrant was issued for a house in York.

His arraignment was set to be held this past week in the York County District Court, but it was postponed until later in July.

He was initially charged with delivery of methamphetamine near a park (Miller Park), a Class 2 felony, but that was amended to the lesser charge.

According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 Block of North Iowa Avenue, where Lane was living.

During the search of the residence, officers say they found two bags containing methamphetamine, two bottles with raw marijuana inside, four baggies of methamphetamine, two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, miscellaneous broken pipes with meth residue, a bong, a long pipe with methamphetamine residue, a scale with methamphetamine residue, 100 new re-sealable plastic bags commonly used for dealing drugs and a .22 caliber handgun with a loaded round of ammunition.

He is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.