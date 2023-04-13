YORK – Tyler Frey, 36, of York, has been accused of making terroristic threats against people in Henderson while wielding a weapon.

This past week, he pleaded not guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony, and making terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence on Ash Street, in Henderson, about a physical disturbance in which Frey was armed with a knife. While deputies were in route, they were advised he had left the scene and was described as wearing a black coat and camouflage pajama pants.

The affidavit says the deputies saw a man matching his description walking on 17th Street near Liberty Drive. The deputies recognized him from earlier contacts and he was arrested.

Witnesses said there was an argument between Frey and another man, during which Frey allegedly took a knife and “held it in his hand. While holding the knife, he said he was going to kill (the other person) with the knife. Frey was yelling at (the other person) and calling him obscene names. (The other man) proceeded to take Frey to the ground and got the knife away from him. (The other man) said he was scared for his safety and the safety of the other involved parties as he believed Frey would use the knife against them.”

Once they were outside, it is alleged Frey punched and hit the other person until someone drove Frey toward a church and dropped him off, according to court documents.

The deputies were shown the knife in question, which measured about eight inches long.

It is alleged in court documents that when deputies asked Frey about his intentions with the knife, Frey “stated if (the other person) would have gotten close to him, he probably would have stabbed him.”

A jury trial in the matter has been set for late summer.