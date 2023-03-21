YORK – Bart Beutler, 47, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he is accused of killing his wife, Stacie, 46, on Jan. 30.

His arraignment proceedings in York County District Court were held Tuesday morning.

He is currently being held in the York County Jail with no bond.

Beutler is accused of shooting the victim at their home at 84 South Platte Avenue. Court documents indicate Beutler called 911 to report the situation, allegedly saying he shot the victim and she was deceased. Investigators say he then ran to a different residence in the 400 Block of North Iowa Avenue and was taken into custody by the York Police Department at that location, without incident.

Investigators with the York Police Department allege he admitted to the homicide while in custody, as indicated in court documents.

Beutler has an extensive criminal history, which includes a conviction of second degree murder in Maricopa County, Arizona.

During Tuesday morning’s arraignment proceedings, Judge James Stecker informed Beutler of the charges against him, which began with three felonies and are now up to seven. He has been charged with the following:

• First degree murder, a Class 1A felony which carries the possibility of life in prison.

• Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison upon conviction.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. The illegal firearm is a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. This was the firearm that was allegedly used in the homicide.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This charge was added after a search of the residence where investigators found a Smith and Wesson SD40VE pistol.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This charge was added as well, after investigators found him in possession of an AR-15 style rifle.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This charge was also added after a 12 GA semi-automatic shotgun was found in his possession.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This charge was also added after another AR-15 rifle was found in his possession.

He is being prosecuted by the York County Attorney’s office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. His court-appointed defense is being provided by the Nebraska Public Advocacy Commission.

His case has been assigned to the York County jury term starting on July 25.