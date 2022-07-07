York man accused of fourth DUI, driving on revocation and refusal

YORK – Hodi Al Jabiri, 53, of York, has been charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, as well as second offense driving during revocation and refusal to submit to testing. The DUI charge has been enhanced to a Class 2A felony because he refused to submit to testing and allegedly had a blood alcohol level higher than .15.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were assisting the York Police Department with directing traffic in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street when they saw Al Jabiri pull up to the intersection. The trooper was aware Al Jabiri had a revoked license.

A traffic stop was initiated and it allegedly took Al Jabiri some time to stop his vehicle.

When the trooper made contact with Al Jabiri, he says in his affidavit he saw alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle, on the passenger floor, and he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and Al Jibiri’s person. The trooper asked Al Jabiri to exit the vehicle and he allegedly stumbled and leaned against the vehicle while walking.

The trooper says Al Jabiri failed a field sobriety test and he blew a .262 during a breath test.

It is alleged Al Jabiri said he refused to a test when he was at the jail.

Arraignment proceedings have been set for July 11 in the York County District Court.