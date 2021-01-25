York man accused of flight, tampering with evidence and possession

The officer says, in the affidavit, that the vehicle was no longer running but was rolling forward. The officer attempted to run after him but lost sight of him and other units continued to look for him while the officer put the vehicle in park and removed the keys.

While searching the immediate area, the officer says he found a man wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants, hiding behind a shed and fence in the neighboring property.

“The man had his hands inside the pockets of the hoodie,” the officer says in his report. “I ordered him to show me his hands and he did not.”

The officer drew his service weapon and ordered the man to show his hands. Smith then did and was eventually taken into custody.

Officers said they identified him as Smith, who they knew from prior law enforcement contacts. They found a broken hypodermic needle in his pants pocket and several hundred dollars in cash. The immediate area was searched and officers said they located six more used needles thrown on the other side of the fence where he was hiding.

“It should be noted that Smith is a known user of methamphetamine,” the officer says in the affidavit. “He has also been charged, convicted and sentenced to one year or more in prison four times.”