York man accused of filing false information for sex registry

YORK – McLean Christiansen, 28, of York, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation, which is a Class 3A felony.

Christiansen waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court.

Christiansen was initially charged with six counts of first degree sexual assault but was eventually convicted of debauching a minor in October, 2019. Upon his conviction, Christiansen was ordered to comply with the state’s sex offender registry for a term of 15 years. Complying with the registry requirements includes consistently reporting to local law enforcement place of residence, place of employment, etc.

According to court documents, the York Police Department was contacted by someone who realized Christiansen had used their address when registering his address with law enforcement, but the information was false. The person said Christiansen had not lived there for some time. He had been there intermittently but was no longer welcome at that address. The resident said she believed Christiansen was living in his car, somewhere in Lincoln.

An arrest warrant was issued and Christiansen was taken into custody.

Because the new charge against him is a Class 3A felony, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.