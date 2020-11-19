York man accused of failing to report as a sex offender

YORK – Michael L. Etherton, 59, of York has been charged with a Class 3A felony in York County where he is accused of failing to report as a registered sex offender every six months.

His case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

This case began when two Nebraska State Patrol troopers made contact with Etherton at his place of employment to discuss his failure to verify violation of his sex offender registry requirements.

It is alleged he had not reported his required information since July.

According to court documents, the troopers informed him he was past due to check in with the sheriff’s office to verify his information is still accurate. The troopers said Etherton told them he had forgotten.

According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, Etherton was convicted of criminal child enticement by computer, a Class 3A felony, in Hall County, in June of 2007.

Etherton was arrested and charged. He remains out of custody on a $5,000, 10 percent bond.