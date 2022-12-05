 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
COURT

York man accused of delivery and child abuse

  • Updated
York County Courthouse

YORK – Chad Loreman, 47, of York, has been formally charged in York County District Court of six felonies related to dealing drugs and committing child abuse.

This past week, Loreman pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; three counts of child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

The case began when the York Police Department was contacted by a local daycare, on a report that a young child was in possession of a suspected controlled substance.

According to court documents, child care workers told the investigating officer that the kids were participating in an exercise activity when the youngster told staff something in his sock was bothering his foot. They told the officer the toddler took his shoe off and pulled out a baggie. The workers said inside the bag was a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The officer tested the substance and it was confirmed as methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the officer established through other agencies that there were also two other juvenile children in Loreman’s home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Loreman’s house and found 1.45 ounces of concentrated THC, 90 small clear plastic baggies and a scale used for measuring illegal narcotics.

Per Loreman’s not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for late February.

