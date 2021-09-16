York man accused of dealing crystal meth and other substances pleads not guilty

YORK – Austin L. Holmes, 27, of York has been charged with five felonies in a case involving the alleged delivery of controlled substances, including crystal methamphetamine. This week, he pleaded not guilty to all the counts against him.

Holmes has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, the case began when an officer with the York Police Department and a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant for Holmes at his residence in York. They had been informed by the Wahoo Police Department that Holmes was “possibly dealing drugs or in possession of a large amount of marijuana or edibles. They were working a case involving Holmes and found pictures of drugs and drug items had sent to people.”

When the law enforcement officers arrived at his home, they said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

The affidavit filed with the court indicates Holmes admitted to three pounds of marijuana being in the residence and showed officers a drawer with three large bags of marijuana.