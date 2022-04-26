York man accused of being part of scheme to get drugs inside York prison

YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been formally charged in a case where he is accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison.

Graham appeared for arraignment this week, in York County District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two Class 2A felonies – delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony.

According to the affidavit and application for the issuance of an arrest warrant, filed with the court, a criminal investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was contacted about an envelope found in the cell of inmate, Anika Pfannenstiel. Investigators say there were two strips of Suboxone hidden underneath the stamps on the envelope, which was confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.

Suboxone is also known as Buprenorphine and is classified as a Schedule 3 drug under the Nebraska Controlled Substance Act.

During the investigation, two emails sent from Pfannenstiel to Graham indicated a plot was put in place for the drug to come through the mail.

Investigators also say a recording of a phone call, made by Pfannenstiel to Graham includes a conversation in which she could be heard explaining to Graham “they could make a lot of money. (The investigator) said she told Graham how to lick specific stamps and where her stamps were located and to send a card, with specific instructions.”

Another person was named as a point person in the conspiracy, who allegedly confirmed Graham’s involvement, according to court documents.

A jury trial for Graham has been set for the end of August.

If convicted, each count carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison.